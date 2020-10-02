…as Zim joins world in universal access commemorations

Virginia Njovo

Local authorities must ensure that residents have greater access to information concerning issues in their localities so as to aid equal access to public services, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has said.

On 28 September, Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

TellZim followed this up with a live-streamed discussion with Masvingo City Council and WCoZ on September 30.

The discussion, titled ‘Rethinking Access to Information and Promotion of Quality Service Delivery During and Post Covid-19’, was attended by WCoZ Masvingo Chapter chairperson Joyce Mhungu and Masvingo Urban Ward 9 Cllr Babylon Beta who represented Mayor Collen Maboke.

“Residents need to be furnished with quality information so that they are fully aware of what is happening which gives them equal access to opportunities. There are many people who do not know how to get about the process of applying for residential stands and such are people who are often left out when programmes that should benefit everyone are implemented.

“When everybody is made aware of the processes involved, they stand an equal chance of benefitting from such programmes,” said Mhungu.

She was making a contribution concerning the impending servicing of new residential stands in the envisaged Rujeko B residential suburb.

Many residents felt the project had not been fully communicated to them and they did not know when they could expect it to begin and get completed.

Although the stands have been pegged, servicing has not yet begun amid talk that council has suspended the project and work will only begin once currency exchange rate has stabilised.

“There are residents who paid for lodgers cards a long time ago and they have been paying the waiting list fees over the years yet they have not been able to get land to build houses. What we do not want is a situation where people with more money get the land ahead of people who have been on the list for many years,” said Mhungu.

In his contribution, Beta had said council could not give a guarantee as to when the land will be ready for sale to prospective home builders.

“I cannot give an exact figure of the number of stands that will be serviced as I am not a member of the Public Works Committee. I however do not think the land will be available for sale this year because we have not yet opened roads there and no any other infrastructure has been laid down. The law does not permit us to sell non-serviced stands,” said Beta.