Trevor Saruwaka





Felix Matasva

MUTARE- MDC Alliance Mutasa Central legislator Trevor Sarawaka has bemoaned the tortoise pace being taken by the government to commission the Dada Health Centre mortuary which saw the completion of its renovations last year.

The mortuary was refurbished using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and a total of $50 000 went through the renovations.

The refrigerator with a capacity of three bodies was procured for the mortuary using proceeds from the British Embassy.

During a media tour organized by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) recently, Saruwaka said that the renovations to the mortuary were completed last year but the government is yet to commission the facility.

“There was a call for the mortuary to be renovated and put into operation. Dada Health Centre is a big institution and cannot run without mortuary services.

“Last year we channeled $50 000 from CDF towards this project and we also got support from the British Embassy who gave us the refrigerator with a capacity to carry three bodies.

“I am surprised that the government through its ministry of health have decided to ignore this establishment. It should have been commissioned a long time ago but all we get are busy schedules from them,” said Saruwaka.

He said the government should stop playing politics when it comes to development as a functioning mortuary would serve the whole community despite political affiliations.

"People look at political side of issues rather unifying for a common developmental cause. That is very wrong because once a legislator is elected he or she is there to equitably serve the interests of all community members.

"All government agencies and departments must collaborate and cooperate with elected officials so that communities access all the basic amenities.

"We have realised that officials have devised a strategy aimed at delaying the operation of Dada Health Centre mortuary since all constructions were completed in October last year. Whenever they come for inspection they give flimsy excuses which have stalled the operation of the much needed mortuary in Mutasa Central Constituency,” said Saruwaka.