



The late Mushonhiwa



Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE- Errymaple Primary School has joined the Mushonhiwa family and the Mimosa Mining Company to mourn the death of its general manager Alex Mushonhiwa who died on September 24 after a short illness.

A somber atmosphere engulfed the Zvishavane community when the news of the passing on of Mushonhiwa filtered through.

Errymaple Primary School director Ashell Ruswa said that they are devasted as a school because Mushonhiwa played a key role in making sure that the school gets to where it is today.

Ruswa described Mushonhiwa as someone who had a passion to promote education in Zvishavane and across the country.

“It is very difficult to accept that Mushonhiwa has died. He was our pillar of strength as a school and the void he left will be difficult to fill. We have been orphaned and our thoughts and prayers go to the family, friends and relatives.

“Mushonhiwa was like family to us as a school and he played a huge role to shape this school. We are deeply saddened by his untimely death and we just find comfort in that it is by God’s design,” said Ruswa.

He said Mushonhiwa was a father figure in all of Zvishavane and was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Zvishavane has lost a father figure who was always ready to listen to our problems. He was the guest of honor at our speech and prize giving day last year.

“We held our speech and prize giving on the national tree planting day and as Errymaple Primary School we will always remember him with the tree that he planted at the school on that very day.

“He also officially opened our conference centre and we will always remember him for his dedication to education. The man was very humble and could be reached by anyone despite his managerial post and would help even in his personal capacity apart from the help that he would give through Mimosa Mining Company,” said Ruswa.