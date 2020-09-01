|Zimuto High School
Progress Chaya
MASVINGO
–
The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ)-run Zimuto High is receiving considerable
support from former pupils who are mobilising each other to contribute towards
improving conditions at the school, TellZim News has heard.
Zimuto
High School head Harrison Mashava told this publication that the 1985 form four
class had been the most outstanding of late, having funded the electrification
of the girls’ hostel and the dining hall using solar panels.
He
applauded the group of former pupils for remaining an integral part of the
school long after leaving the school.
“We
have had amazing support from our former pupils and we are working to ensure
that we motivate others by putting every donation to good use. There are several
areas of the school that need the intervention of well-wishers who want to see
the school improving,” said Mashava.
He
said the severe load shedding of last year had severely affected the school as
there was a weak back up system in the form of one generator which could not supply
the whole school in case of a power cut.
He
said even without power cuts, the school was finding it tough to pay for sufficient
electricity supplies in time.
“Electricity
tariffs continue to rise and the situation is now getting out of hand for us.
We require a constant power supply to be able to pump our water, light up the
school and do every other activity that requires electricity. As a result of
these difficulties, we had to reduce the number of general hand workers in
order to minimize costs,” he said.
Mashava
also said the school needed support to drill a borehole which will enable it to
meet the basic standards set by government for educational institutions to be
able to operate with minimal risk of pupils and staff contracting coronavirus.
