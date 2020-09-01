Zimuto High School





Progress Chaya

MASVINGO – The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ)-run Zimuto High is receiving considerable support from former pupils who are mobilising each other to contribute towards improving conditions at the school, TellZim News has heard.

Zimuto High School head Harrison Mashava told this publication that the 1985 form four class had been the most outstanding of late, having funded the electrification of the girls’ hostel and the dining hall using solar panels.

He applauded the group of former pupils for remaining an integral part of the school long after leaving the school.

“We have had amazing support from our former pupils and we are working to ensure that we motivate others by putting every donation to good use. There are several areas of the school that need the intervention of well-wishers who want to see the school improving,” said Mashava.

He said the severe load shedding of last year had severely affected the school as there was a weak back up system in the form of one generator which could not supply the whole school in case of a power cut.

He said even without power cuts, the school was finding it tough to pay for sufficient electricity supplies in time.

“Electricity tariffs continue to rise and the situation is now getting out of hand for us. We require a constant power supply to be able to pump our water, light up the school and do every other activity that requires electricity. As a result of these difficulties, we had to reduce the number of general hand workers in order to minimize costs,” he said.

Mashava also said the school needed support to drill a borehole which will enable it to meet the basic standards set by government for educational institutions to be able to operate with minimal risk of pupils and staff contracting coronavirus.