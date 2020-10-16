TellZim Reporter
Earlier this month, TellZim
reported that members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commision (Zaac) were in
Masvingo where they questioned many officials including former town clerk Adolf
Gusha.
As more details unfolded, it was
realised that Gusha had not been questioned by the said legal authority and
neither had he sought assistance of any lawyer in connection with the matter.
As a matter of fact, members of
the Land Commission which for some time now has been investigating the sale and
use of state land in and around urban centres since 2005 had visited the city
and sought audience with many officials excluding Gusha.
As a consequence, this caused
substantial damage to Gusha’s name.
“I feel abused by the article as
the allegations made against me seek to sully my record as a public official;
an act that seriously degrades my public standing,” said Gusha in his
submissions to TellZim.
TellZim would like to apologise
for the inconvenience that might have been caused by the story to Gusha, his
friends, family and other concerned citizens.
