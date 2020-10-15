Sheunesu Chiwara





TellZim Reporter

A 22-year-old man is admitted at Gutu Mission Hospital awaiting surgery after being shot in the groin allegedly by a police officer who was part of a team which had followed him home to arrest him in connection with an assault case, TellZim can report.

Sheunesu Chiwara of Farm 351 Dewure East was shot at point black range on Sunday, October 18, allegedly by one Constable Mudziro of Bhasera Police station while at home with his mother and two brothers.

His mother Stella Mahachi told TellZim News the incident was an act of abuse of power by the police officers one of whom she claimed shot her son even though he had neither resisted arrest nor attempted to escape.

“He might not survive his injuries because he lost a lot of blood and he hasn’t been attended to by a doctor over 24 hours after being shot. It was abuse of power. I complained that what they were doing was unlawful as they handcuffed and assaulted him while ignoring the bleeding,” said Mahachi.

When contacted for comment, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said she had not received the report and was out of office doing other duties.

However, Mahachi said four police officers came to her homestead in the morning looking for Shunesu and his brother Misheck in connection with an alleged assault case committed the previous night at Chomungai business centre.

“Shenunesu and Misheck were not at home but were close by and in no time, they showed up. As the officers approached Sheunesu where he had sat, Madziro drew his gun and fired at him in the groin and the shot also scratched his genitals.

“When I heard the gunshot sound, I initially thought it was a warning shot as the officer could have thought Sheunesu might escape but I was wrong. Despite my protests, they handcuffed him and assaulted him as he lay on the ground bleeding. They then handcuffed Misheck and tried to march us to the police station. We did not go far as Sheunesu got exhausted and that’s when they agreed to examine him and make arrangements for a car to fetch him to Chimombe Hospital,” said Mahachi.

The victim was then referred to Gutu Mission Hospital where he got admitted but had not been attended to by a doctor by the time of writing.