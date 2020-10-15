|Feliastas Dzinoreva (left) realised some US$700 from her previous harvest
Precila Takabvirakare
A garlic farming project
introduced to Gutu Central constituency by the Minister of Mines and Mining
Development Winston Chitando has started bearing fruit, with many villagers reporting
that they are beginning to see some positive changes in their lives.
Some villagers who
joined the initiative last year recently told TellZim News that they were
excited by the economic opportunities created by the project.
During a tour of some
of the projects which was facilitated by Hevoi FM, the villagers said they were
eager to expand their garlic farming efforts.
Felistas Dzinoreva of
Dzinoreva village in Ward 35, who is one of the farmers who joined the
initiative early, said part of the money she realised from her first harvest had
enabled her to buy a water pump.
“I was also able to
raise school fees for my children, buy some household utensils and save some
for my children’s pocket money. I began this project in 2019 and I must admit
that it has brought me some financial relief which I never knew was possible
for women in the villages,” said Dzinoreva.
She said her family
expected to earn at least US$700 from this year’s harvest of the vegetable.
Glady Mapfumo of
Munangarwa village again in Ward 35, who is another female beneficiary of the
project, said she was glad that garlic farming had given her some means to
contribute to the upkeep of the family in support of her husband.
“I am now able to help
my husband provide for the family through this project. I am very hopeful that
we will achieve a lot if we produce more and find more markets. I encourage
other women to join us," said Mapfumo.
Other farmers also said
they hoped to get more land and form bigger garlic farming cooperatives that
will create jobs for rural youth and women.
