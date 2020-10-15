Feliastas Dzinoreva (left) realised some US$700 from her previous harvest

Precila Takabvirakare

A garlic farming project introduced to Gutu Central constituency by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando has started bearing fruit, with many villagers reporting that they are beginning to see some positive changes in their lives.

Some villagers who joined the initiative last year recently told TellZim News that they were excited by the economic opportunities created by the project.

During a tour of some of the projects which was facilitated by Hevoi FM, the villagers said they were eager to expand their garlic farming efforts.

Felistas Dzinoreva of Dzinoreva village in Ward 35, who is one of the farmers who joined the initiative early, said part of the money she realised from her first harvest had enabled her to buy a water pump.

“I was also able to raise school fees for my children, buy some household utensils and save some for my children’s pocket money. I began this project in 2019 and I must admit that it has brought me some financial relief which I never knew was possible for women in the villages,” said Dzinoreva.

She said her family expected to earn at least US$700 from this year’s harvest of the vegetable.

Glady Mapfumo of Munangarwa village again in Ward 35, who is another female beneficiary of the project, said she was glad that garlic farming had given her some means to contribute to the upkeep of the family in support of her husband.

“I am now able to help my husband provide for the family through this project. I am very hopeful that we will achieve a lot if we produce more and find more markets. I encourage other women to join us," said Mapfumo.

Other farmers also said they hoped to get more land and form bigger garlic farming cooperatives that will create jobs for rural youth and women.