



Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU - A 62-year-old man from Mantinya village under Chief Buninana, Lower Gwelo, was recently convicted for culpable homicide and sentenced to three years imprisonment after he killed a self-styled prophet who had allegedly slept with his wife during a healing session.

The judgement and sentence was delivered by High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa during a High Court circuit sitting in the city of Gweru.

The accused, Kingston Mpofu, pleaded guilty to killing ‘prophet’ Michael Moyo of Nkani Village in the same area.

The court heard that, on the evening of February 09, 2010, the ‘prophet’ was at his sister’s homestead in Nkani Village attending to some patients.

The deceased person had earlier on allegedly slept with the accused person’s wife during a cleansing ceremony after he had sprayed everybody else with a substance that made them fall asleep.

When Mpofu arrived, he found Moyo and his sister seated with some clients in the kitchen hut. He then asked that everybody else leave the room except Moyo, his sister and one Rasha Nyoni as there was a case of adultery he wanted to discuss.

A misunderstanding began and Mpofu then hit Moyo with a heavy iron object on the head and left knee.

The victim was then taken to a local clinic from where he was transferred to Gweru General Hospital where he died two weeks later, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Ndamukanei Chikuni stood for the State.