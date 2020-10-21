The now late Julius Rushambwe





Brighton Chiseva

Renco Mine - A 47-year-old man from Rupike area near Renco Mine under Chief Nyajena last week committed suicide by hanging after stray cattle belonging to his nephew ate his thatch.

Julius Rushambwe hanged himself in a Mushavhi tree near his nephew Ananias’ (56) homestead after the latter’s cattle feasted on the former’s thatch which he wanted to roof his hut with.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident saying the number of people committing suicide over trivial matters is worrying.

“We received the report that a man committed suicide at his nephew’s home and the scene was attended by Renco Mine police who took the deceased’s body for post-mortem.

“The number of reports we are getting of people committing suicide over trivial matters is worrying. Members of the public should seek help when they are confronted with problems.

“People should value the sanctity of their lives. Ending your life is never the solution to any problem much less over cattle eating your thatching grass,” said Mazula.

Sources close to the two said the now deceased had piled his thatch at his homestead intending to thatch his kitchen hut.

One evening, sources say, the nephew’s cattle strayed into the deceased’s yard and ate some of the thatch and the following morning the now deceased is said to have confronted his nephew over the incident.

The two are said to have exchanged words before the now deceased retired to his place. The next evening, the same nephew’s cattle strayed again to the now deceased’s yard and ate his thatch.

Infuriated, the now deceased went to his nephew’s homestead in the middle of the night and hanged himself to a nearby tree.

The now deceased’s daughter is said to have discovered the body of her father early in the morning and alerted the nephew who is said to have been at a nearby irrigation scheme.

The family ordered Ananias to foot all the funeral expenses and pay two cattle and three goats.