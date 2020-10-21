|The now late Julius Rushambwe
Brighton
Chiseva
Renco
Mine - A 47-year-old man from Rupike area near Renco Mine
under Chief Nyajena last week committed suicide by hanging after stray cattle
belonging to his nephew ate his thatch.
Julius Rushambwe hanged
himself in a Mushavhi tree near his nephew Ananias’ (56) homestead after the
latter’s cattle feasted on the former’s thatch which he wanted to roof his hut
with.
Masvingo Provincial
Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident
saying the number of people committing suicide over trivial matters is
worrying.
“We received the report
that a man committed suicide at his nephew’s home and the scene was attended by
Renco Mine police who took the deceased’s body for post-mortem.
“The number of reports
we are getting of people committing suicide over trivial matters is worrying.
Members of the public should seek help when they are confronted with problems.
“People should value
the sanctity of their lives. Ending your life is never the solution to any
problem much less over cattle eating your thatching grass,” said Mazula.
Sources close to the
two said the now deceased had piled his thatch at his homestead intending to
thatch his kitchen hut.
One evening, sources
say, the nephew’s cattle strayed into the deceased’s yard and ate some of the
thatch and the following morning the now deceased is said to have confronted
his nephew over the incident.
The two are said to
have exchanged words before the now deceased retired to his place. The next
evening, the same nephew’s cattle strayed again to the now deceased’s yard and
ate his thatch.
Infuriated, the now
deceased went to his nephew’s homestead in the middle of the night and hanged
himself to a nearby tree.
The now deceased’s
daughter is said to have discovered the body of her father early in the morning
and alerted the nephew who is said to have been at a nearby irrigation scheme.
The family ordered
Ananias to foot all the funeral expenses and pay two cattle and three goats.
No comments