Progress Chaya
ZAKA- A man from Mhou
village under Chief Ndanga was yesterday, October 28, fatally assaulted by his
four sons who accused him of using magic to sexually-abuse their wives who are the
now deceased man’s daughters-in-law, TellZim News has learnt.
The
sons had been told by a ‘prophet’ that their father was using magical powers
known as mubobobo to have sex with their wives.
Police
in Masvingo confirmed the death of the man but could not provide further details
as they were not yet done with their protocols.
A
source said the Patrick Mhou was assaulted by his sons Prosper, Aaron, Evans
and Solomon several times on the head. They accused him of causing miscarriages
to one of his daughters-in-law.
Zaka
RDC Ward 1 Councillor Jakatira Makuyana confirmed the incident saying the four
sons had reportedly connived to kill their father.
One
of the family member said the dispute started when Solomon’s wife consulted a
prophet who then told her that she had suffered many miscarriages due to the
magical sexual abuse.
The
source said Patrick had on the other occasion admitted using the juju when he
was dragged to the prophet. He however provoked his sons’ anger by refusing to
hand over his walking stick which reportedly acted as his talisman.
