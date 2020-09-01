TellZim Reporter

MUTARE - A Marange man on October 07 fought and fatally injured his brother in a brutal fight which happened at Shawambiri Business Centre in Marange.

The now deceased Nyasha Mazenenga Chinamira from Tirivairi village under Chief Marange died on arrival at Bakorenhema Clinic after a fight with his brother the night before.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed that the case did reach his desk but he could not provide more details as he was out of office.

Details are than Nyasha was drinking beer with his brother Mundawashe Chinamira at his barbershop at Shawambiri.

After taking too many drinks, they both slept in the barbershop and Mundawashe’s workmate and friend locked them inside the barber and went away with the keys.

Sources said Mundawashe woke up to Nyasha squeezing his private parts and asked him what he was doing and he said he wanted his head. This provoked a fight which ended up claiming the life of Nyasha.

The deceased stabbed Mundawashe on the arm and Mundawashe reportedly responded by using a wooden chair and a claw hammer to strike Nyasha on the head.

Nyasha fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely.

It is said that people tried to restrain the two from each other but they failed to gain entry as the screen gate was locked. People only managed to get in the following morning when a colleague came with keys to the screen gate.

Nyasha was taken to Bakorenhema Clinic where he died upon arrival. The case was reported to Bambazonke Police Station leading to the arrest of Mundawashe.

The deceased‘s was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem