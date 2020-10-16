Joosbi Omar





TellZim Reporter

The late Mwenezi Member of Parliament (MP) Joosbi Omar is expected to be buried at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo today in line with Muslim burial practices.

Omar died yesterday evening, October 25, at Makurira Memorial Clinic where he had been admitted after suffering a heart attack.

Family spokesperson, Yunis Omar, who is younger brother to Joosbi, said the family was devastated by the loss.

“It happened all of a sudden. Yes, he had some minor health issues in the past and he was diabetic but we did not expect that it could end like this so early. As a family, we can’t fully describe the loss. He was a family man,” said Yunis.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Ezra Chadzamira said he was greatly saddened by Omar’s untimely death.

“He was a hardworking MP and party member; very loyal to the ethos of the party and to the President. We are devastated by his death which came when we least expected,” said Chadzamira, who is also the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Omar, who was born in 1953, grew to become a successful businessman with interests spanning real estate and education.

In 2013, Omar contested in the Zanu PF primaries for Masvingo Urban constituency but lost to Daniel Shumba who went on to become MP.

In 2017, he contested and won in the Zanu PF Mwenezi East primaries ahead of a by-election that year and went on to become MP, succeeding Joshua ‘Mazebra’ Moyo who had died suddenly in December 2016.

Omar was re-elected MP in the harmonised elections of July 2018.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son and eight grand children.