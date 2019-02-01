Engelbert Chimbwari





Brighton Chiseva

MASVINGO – There is hope for some restoration at Victoria High School after Engelbert Chimbwari was appointed new school head to replace John Muzamani who retired earlier this year.

Chimbwari, who got transferred from Mpandawana High, takes over a school that has deteriorated from first class to third class in recent years.

Speaking to TellZim News, Chimbwari said he will work to instill discipline as well as to improve academic results, sporting activities and infrastructure.

“My goal is to restore Victoria High School to the glory it enjoyed in the 1980s-1990s when it was the epitome of excellence in the province. I will start by instilling discipline at the school which is key to good results and many other developments,” said Chimbwari.

He said he will work to reintroduce elite sporting games like squash, rugby and tennis which were slowly dying out under successive inept administrations.

“The results here were not very bad but I want to make sure there is a sharp improvement and make sure that parents can see value for their money. I will reintroduce all the sporting activities which this school was well known for,” said Chimbwari

He said the sporting facilities were rundown and the perimeter wall built a few years ago needed urgent attention.

Chimbwari started his career in the education sector at Vuravhi (now Tambudzai) Secondary School in Chivi back in 1988 before moving to Nyamandi in Gutu district in 1991 where he later got promoted to the position of deputy head.

He later headed Gunikuni Secondary School in Masvingo district before moving to Tirizi Secondary School in Gutu where he stayed for only two terms.

In 2004, he went back to Nyamandi where he introduced ‘A’ level classes and initiated a piggery and dairy project which all helped the school win the Education Secretary’s Merit Award in 2007.

He transferred to Mupandawana in 2017 where he transformed the school and initiated such projects as piggery, poultry and bee-keeping that are all thriving.