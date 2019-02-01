|Engelbert Chimbwari
Brighton Chiseva
MASVINGO – There is hope for some restoration at Victoria High
School after Engelbert Chimbwari was appointed new school head to replace John
Muzamani who retired earlier this year.
Chimbwari, who got transferred from
Mpandawana High, takes over a school that has deteriorated from first class to
third class in recent years.
Speaking to TellZim News,
Chimbwari said he will work to instill discipline as well as to improve academic
results, sporting activities and infrastructure.
“My goal is to restore Victoria
High School to the glory it enjoyed in the 1980s-1990s when it was the epitome
of excellence in the province. I will start by instilling discipline at the school
which is key to good results and many other developments,” said Chimbwari.
He said he will work to reintroduce
elite sporting games like squash, rugby and tennis which were slowly dying out
under successive inept administrations.
“The results here were not very
bad but I want to make sure there is a sharp improvement and make sure that
parents can see value for their money. I will reintroduce all the sporting activities
which this school was well known for,” said Chimbwari
He said the sporting facilities
were rundown and the perimeter wall built a few years ago needed urgent
attention.
Chimbwari started his career in
the education sector at Vuravhi (now Tambudzai) Secondary School in Chivi back
in 1988 before moving to Nyamandi in Gutu district in 1991 where he later got
promoted to the position of deputy head.
He later headed Gunikuni Secondary
School in Masvingo district before moving to Tirizi Secondary School in Gutu
where he stayed for only two terms.
In 2004, he went back to Nyamandi
where he introduced ‘A’ level classes and initiated a piggery and dairy project
which all helped the school win the Education Secretary’s Merit Award in 2007.
He transferred to Mupandawana in
2017 where he transformed the school and initiated such projects as piggery,
poultry and bee-keeping that are all thriving.
No comments