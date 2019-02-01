|OK Masvingo
TellZim Reporter
OK Masvingo branch manager
Shepherd Mahiya is leaving his post which he held for the past 10 years after
being promoted to a similar job at a much bigger shop in Harare.
Mahiya, who has been manager of
OK Masvingo since May 2010, will now lead the multinational grocer’s Zimbabwe
flagship, OK Mart Harare which is situated along Chiremba Road.
A farewell party for Mahiya was
held last week, with staff members sharing their fond experiences with a man
who ran one of OK’s best-performing shops in the country.
Mahiya, who leaves behind a shop
with an impressive revenue turnover, will be replaced by Shingi Change who has
been assistant manager for some time.
