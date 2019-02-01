OK Masvingo





TellZim Reporter

OK Masvingo branch manager Shepherd Mahiya is leaving his post which he held for the past 10 years after being promoted to a similar job at a much bigger shop in Harare.

Mahiya, who has been manager of OK Masvingo since May 2010, will now lead the multinational grocer’s Zimbabwe flagship, OK Mart Harare which is situated along Chiremba Road.

A farewell party for Mahiya was held last week, with staff members sharing their fond experiences with a man who ran one of OK’s best-performing shops in the country.

Mahiya, who leaves behind a shop with an impressive revenue turnover, will be replaced by Shingi Change who has been assistant manager for some time.