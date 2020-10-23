Bethel Ndlovu receives her wheelchair from Zimbabwe People to People





TellZim Reporter

MASHAVA - The Zimbabwe People to People Organisation on October 29 mobilised an early Christmas present to three families by giving them brand new wheelchairs and various grocery items to help them get by.

Each of the families; two in Mashava and the other one in Chivi, consist of a physically-challenged child who had been having severe difficulties moving about.

The grocery items consisted of mealie-meal, rice, cooking oil, sugar and other goods that will last the families for the rest of the year.

The handover of the goods was done in the at the Ndovu homestead in the Mushandike area, Masvingo Rural District, in the presence of the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira, Ward 5 Councillor Aleta Makomeke, members of the charitable organisation among other people.

The beneficiaries of the wheelchairs are Benjamin Green Tsiko, Bethel Abel Ndlovu, both of Mashava, and Vimbai Takaendesa of Mbavari village in Chivi.

Other councillors of the other two beneficiaries collected the goods for onward delivery to the respective families.

Speaking at the event, Chadzamira said it was encouraging that some journalists had realised that it was not helpful to tell the stories only without doing something more practical to contribute to the welfare of society.

“I am pleased that we are here courtesy of Zimbabwe People to People, an organisation formed by members of the media. They saw it fit to go beyond the usual boundaries of reporting the story and moved towards contributing to the welfare of the less privileged members of our communities in a more practical manner.

“Bethel here had been suffering a lot as the family relied on this old wheelbarrow to move around. This is the mindset we should encourage if we are to build our country together as responsible citizens and their caring government,’ said Chadzamira.

Zimbabwe People to People member George Maponga, who is a journalist with The Herald, said his organisation will continue to identify more areas of severe need in order to mobilise assistance.

“We expect these wheelchairs to help the children go to school with much ease. We cannot simply sit around and watch people suffering when we can do something to lessen the suffering. We will continue putting together the little we have so that we help others have a better life,” said Maponga.