Some villagers in Zaka have complained that pfumvudza is being politicized





Clayton Shereni

ZAKA - Some villagers have claimed that they are being denied access to free agricultural inputs under the pfumvudza programme on the basis that they are opposition MDC supporters, TellZim News can report.

Under the pfumvudza programme, farmers are required to prepare their fields for the farming season by digging holes and filling them with manure before the onset of the rains.

Government has pledged free maize seed and fertilizers for everybody who meets that condition, but some villagers say only those associated with the ruling Zanu PF party are benefitting.

During the Heal Zimbabwe Trust coordinated International Day of Rural Women celebrations held in Zaka last week, villagers said the programme was being run in a partisan manner.

Mercy Muziri, a villager from Zaka Central said some people were being denied the inputs on the basis of their association with the opposition MDC party.

“We were told there was maize seed and fertilizer for everyone but when went to register for the inputs, some individuals told us that we didn’t qualify. This is despite the fact that we had done everything that should be done for one to receive the free inputs.

“Agritex officers taught us about Pfumvudza but when it came to the distribution of inputs, the Agritex officers got sidelined and the process was taken over by political players,” said Muziri.

Zaka Central Ward 19 Councillor Peter Imbayarwo, who is a member of the MDC Alliance, blamed Zanu-PF party youths were for hijacking the processes.

“This is a government programme which we supported but the problem is that we have some people who came and disturbed the distribution process for political motives. Some 200 bags of fertilizer were delivered here but distribution was not done fairly,” said Imbayarwo.

When contacted for comment, Zaka Central’s Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) Davison Svuure said he received complaints to that effect, saying he was disappointed by reports of politicization of the programme.

“I haven’t received any formal report but yesterday (October18) I just heard something related to that issue from Zanu PF members when I visited Jerera Growth Point. They said they were not happy with the way the inputs were being distributed.

“I told Cllr Imbayarwo to tell his people especially those who think they are being victimized on the basis of political affiliation to come forward. They must be free to talk to me. I am a Zanu PF MP but if they feel they are prejudiced one way or the other, they must be free to talk to me,” said Svuure.

Svuure said he was also looking into complaints that some of Zanu PF members had looted inputs and gave them to their children.