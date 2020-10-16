|Some villagers in Zaka have complained that pfumvudza is being politicized
Clayton Shereni
ZAKA - Some
villagers have claimed that they are being denied access to free agricultural
inputs under the pfumvudza programme on the basis that they are opposition MDC
supporters, TellZim News can report.
Under
the pfumvudza programme, farmers are required to prepare their fields for the
farming season by digging holes and filling them with manure before the onset
of the rains.
Government
has pledged free maize seed and fertilizers for everybody who meets that
condition, but some villagers say only those associated with the ruling Zanu PF
party are benefitting.
During
the Heal Zimbabwe Trust coordinated International Day of Rural Women
celebrations held in Zaka last week, villagers said the programme was being run
in a partisan manner.
Mercy
Muziri, a villager from Zaka Central said some people were being denied the
inputs on the basis of their association with the opposition MDC party.
“We
were told there was maize seed and fertilizer for everyone but when went to
register for the inputs, some individuals told us that we didn’t qualify. This
is despite the fact that we had done everything that should be done for one to
receive the free inputs.
“Agritex
officers taught us about Pfumvudza but when it came to the distribution of
inputs, the Agritex officers got sidelined and the process was taken over by
political players,” said Muziri.
Zaka
Central Ward 19 Councillor Peter Imbayarwo, who is a member of the MDC Alliance,
blamed Zanu-PF party youths were for hijacking the processes.
“This
is a government programme which we supported but the problem is that we have
some people who came and disturbed the distribution process for political
motives. Some 200 bags of fertilizer were delivered here but distribution was
not done fairly,” said Imbayarwo.
When
contacted for comment, Zaka Central’s Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) Davison
Svuure said he received complaints to that effect, saying he was disappointed by
reports of politicization of the programme.
“I haven’t received any formal report but
yesterday (October18) I just heard something related to that issue from Zanu PF
members when I visited Jerera Growth Point. They said they were not happy with
the way the inputs were being distributed.
“I
told Cllr Imbayarwo to tell his people especially those who think they are
being victimized on the basis of political affiliation to come forward. They must
be free to talk to me. I am a Zanu PF MP but if they feel they are prejudiced
one way or the other, they must be free to talk to me,” said Svuure.
Svuure
said he was also looking into complaints that some of Zanu PF members had
looted inputs and gave them to their children.
