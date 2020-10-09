A fish pond at Tongogara Refugee Camp





Stephen Ephraem

CHIPINGE - Refugees and asylum seekers at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge are expected to make US$36 000 from a fish farming project which was initiated by World Vision.

The fish farming project is under World Vision’s livelihood intervention programme.

Speaking to delegates during a tour of Tongogara Refugee Camp recently, World Vision staff Joel Bizure said he expected the project to help improve the lives of beneficiaries.

“The fishery project was initiated to support 50 fish farmers who will continuously receive training through World Vision in partnership with Agriculture and Extension Services (Agritex) and Veterinary Services.

“Fish farmers are expected to produce 12 000 fish per cycle. Mature fish shall be sold at six months according to weight between 1kg and 2kg while fingerlings below 70 will be kept as breeding stock used for fish production.

“Fish will be weighed and sold according to the weights and standards that meet the market requirements and they will be sold at a price of between US$3 and US$4 per kg. With a stock of 12 000 fish, US$36 000 is guaranteed,” said Bezure.

According to World Vision, about US$15 000 was spent on the fish project.

“The initial investment was US$15 00 which include US$6 700 used in construction and renovations of two fish ponds measuring 50m by 20m each. US$8 300 was used to purchase 12 000 fingerlings as well as purchasing 310 bags of fish feed.

“The investment was seed money for the fish feed and pond renovation. Farmers are expected to plough the money from sales back into the fish business so that the project keeps on going. That is why we are capacitating the farmer through training,” he said.

The World Vision livelihood intervention program shall help refugees acquire high productive assets, high literacy level which promotes good investment decisions such as farming as a business and improved access to capital through savings.