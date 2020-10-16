Wesley Kauma





Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI - United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (UCHIRRA) and Masvingo Residents Forum (MRF) have petitioned the town council to dismiss town planner Consider Kubiku and engineer Wesley Kubiku so that more suitable people with capacity to do the work can be recruited.

Kubiku and Kauma are currently fighting serious allegations of graft after they were recently arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

In a seven-point joint petition plea submitted to council, UCHIRRA as represented by Bernard Dhachi and MRF as represented by Brighton Ramusi, called for the dismissal of the two senior officials who are currently on suspension pending court outcomes of the corruption charges they face.

"Chiredzi Town Council is becoming one of the most corrupt towns. Numerous cases of corruption have been recorded with the latest being the arrest of top council officials (engineer and planner).

"Corruption has hampered service delivery which has deteriorated to unprecedented levels, with residents going for days without water while garbage goes for months uncollected," reads the petition.

"Last year, floods hit the town and over 50 families’ homes and property were flooded. Due to poor planning, council allowed residents to build houses in wetlands,” reads part of the petition.

The two residents lobby group said the office of engineer and town planner needed to be manned by substantive, competent and non-compromised people for the sake of optimum service delivery.

"We want roads to be serviced and maintained properly. The waste management department of Chiredzi town needs to keep the town neat and clean. The town council must build proper small stalls for street vendors. We need public toilets in the town and tapped water should be provided to all areas," the petition further reads.