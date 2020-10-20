|NHB Section, Sakubva.
Felix Matasva
MUTARE -
Redevelopment plans for substandard houses in Sakubva have sparked fears that
several dozen families will be left without a place to call home, TellZim News
can report.
One
such family is the Muradzikwa family which has been notified by council to vacate
its old two-roomed house in the NHB Section of Sakubva.
The
Muradzikwas, are just but one of 71 more families who face displacement so that
new blocks of flats could be built to replace the colonial era housing units.
In
September, council sent eviction notices to tenants; meaning that Tapiwa Muradzikwa,
his wife Gracia Musanyera and their four children have to find alternative
accommodation or risk being out on the streets.
After
the notices, council established a perimeter fence around 71 NHB Section
households.
"We
were almost evicted like dogs by the Mutare Housing Department but the Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) came and fought for us. My late parents were allocated
this house through a lease agreement several decades ago.
“I
was shocked when the town clerk said they will give us money to secure other
houses to rent but he had never consulted," said Muradzikwa.
His
wife Musanyera said the family could not afford alternative accommodation since
other houses available demanded more in monthly rentals.
"Our
earnings are not enough to cater for our current family needs, let alone pay
for alternative accommodation in better places. Even when they put up new
structures, I doubt we will afford to live there," said Musanyera.
Doubt
Hambira (32) who inherited an NHB house from his uncle, urged council and
government to uphold human rights when evicting them.
"The
redevelopment plans must not be a burden to us and authorities must not
infringe on our basic human rights. Development must not be a disadvantage to residents.
I feel an alternative piece of land should have been found for the new project,
rather than evict," said Hambira.
Mutare
City Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi said the lease agreements signed between
tenants and council were still valid and will enable tenants to get
accommodation in the new flats.
"They
must look for temporary accommodation while construction is done. The bank which
is financing this project will foot the bill for temporary accommodation for
all tenants. The project seeks to dignify our people’s living conditions,"
said Mutiwi.
United
Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) official, Edson Dube said housing
was a human right and council ought to commit to providing alternative accommodation
to tenants.
“The
relationship between council and residents is informed by suspicion, mistrust
and negative perceptions so authorities must reverse this by putting it in
black and white that they will pay for tenants’ temporary housing," said Dube.
President
Mnangagwa toured Sakubva in December last year and lamented the squalid housing
units he saw, pledging support for the renewal project.
No comments