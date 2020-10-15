Colleen
Chitsa
Muringani
garage worker in Masvingo recently appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court
for allegedly stealing 40kg of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and
Distribution Company (ZETDC) copper cables.
It
is the State’s case that James Masomere (32) of Mucheke A, who worked at Muringani
garage as a security guard, was arrested for possessing copper cables which
belonged to the ZETDC.
The
court heard that at around 09:00hrs, police officers patrolling Mucheke Light
Industry intercepted the accused who was carrying a sack which appeared to be
containing heavy contents.
Asked
how he had acquired the copper, Masomere failed to give a satisfactory answer
leading to his arrest.
The
copper cables were identified as ZETDC by loss controller Abel Mundondwa.
The
copper was weighed in the presence of a ZIMPOST Masvingo official at the
Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and had a total mass of 40kg and was valued
at US$800.
The
accused was further remanded to a later date for further trial and was ordered
to bring a lawyer.
Nixon
Chamisa represented the state.
