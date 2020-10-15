



Colleen Chitsa

Muringani garage worker in Masvingo recently appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 40kg of Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) copper cables.

It is the State’s case that James Masomere (32) of Mucheke A, who worked at Muringani garage as a security guard, was arrested for possessing copper cables which belonged to the ZETDC.

The court heard that at around 09:00hrs, police officers patrolling Mucheke Light Industry intercepted the accused who was carrying a sack which appeared to be containing heavy contents.

Asked how he had acquired the copper, Masomere failed to give a satisfactory answer leading to his arrest.

The copper cables were identified as ZETDC by loss controller Abel Mundondwa.

The copper was weighed in the presence of a ZIMPOST Masvingo official at the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) and had a total mass of 40kg and was valued at US$800.

The accused was further remanded to a later date for further trial and was ordered to bring a lawyer.

Nixon Chamisa represented the state.