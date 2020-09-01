Colleen Chitsa
Two
Zaka men from Nedowa Village under Chief Bota accused of unlawful entry and
theft recently said they were into their criminal activities as they were
facing economic difficulties.
Tatenda
Chirwadzi and Trymore Chekanayi appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi
Ndlovu facing two counts of theft after breaking into two shops on the same
night.
They
were charged for contravening Section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification
and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
In
their defense, the duo said they were unemployed and this was just one of their
ways to feed themselves and their families.
It
was the State’s case that on October 03, 2020 around 2200hours, Chirwadzi and
Chekenayi unlawfully entered Takarindiwa Muzondo grocery shop at Riverside Business
Centre under Chief Nyajena without his permission.
On
the same night, the two stole various groceries worthy $24 000 from Takarindiwa
Muzondo’s shop at the same business centre.
When
Muzondo’s shop attendant Daisy Maphosa discovered on the following day that the
shop had been broken into, she advised her boss who then made a report to the
police.
After
carrying out some investigations, the police arrested Chirwadzi and Chekenayi
and they also managed to recover some of the groceries worthy $735.
The
two were remanded in custody and are expected to reappear back in court soon
when State witnesses are available to testify.
Innocent
Mbambo represented the State.
