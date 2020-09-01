



Colleen Chitsa

Two Zaka men from Nedowa Village under Chief Bota accused of unlawful entry and theft recently said they were into their criminal activities as they were facing economic difficulties.

Tatenda Chirwadzi and Trymore Chekanayi appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu facing two counts of theft after breaking into two shops on the same night.

They were charged for contravening Section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

In their defense, the duo said they were unemployed and this was just one of their ways to feed themselves and their families.

It was the State’s case that on October 03, 2020 around 2200hours, Chirwadzi and Chekenayi unlawfully entered Takarindiwa Muzondo grocery shop at Riverside Business Centre under Chief Nyajena without his permission.

On the same night, the two stole various groceries worthy $24 000 from Takarindiwa Muzondo’s shop at the same business centre.

When Muzondo’s shop attendant Daisy Maphosa discovered on the following day that the shop had been broken into, she advised her boss who then made a report to the police.

After carrying out some investigations, the police arrested Chirwadzi and Chekenayi and they also managed to recover some of the groceries worthy $735.

The two were remanded in custody and are expected to reappear back in court soon when State witnesses are available to testify.

Innocent Mbambo represented the State.