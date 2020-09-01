Former City of Masvingo Town Clerk Adolf Gusha







Clayton Shereni

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has put Masvingo City Council on its radar after a team of investigators were deployed to look into cases of corruption levelled against the MDC Alliance led council.

Investigators are said to have made contact with former mayor Hubert Fidze and former Town Clerk Adolf Gusha.

Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo told TellZim News that officials from her commission were in Masvingo investigating acts of corruption which were brought to their attention.

“Yes they (ZACC officials) are in Masvingo, it is our usual job to investigate acts of corruption. Unfortunately I can’t share any details at the moment since they are still investigating,” said Moyo.

Some of the major issues which are said to have courted Zacc’s attention include illegal land dealings, the controversial Muckeke trunk sewer project and the water augmentation project among others.

Fidze told TellZim News that Zacc officials have since visited his place of residence but could not talk to them as he was out of town.

“I was told by my wife that they (Zacc officials) came at our house but unfortunately I wasn’t there. I’m informed they want to know how the residential stands awarded to my councilors during my term were processed,” said Fidze.

Other sources revealed that Gusha, who served as the Town Clerk for 15 years, was called in for questioning at the Civic Centre offices and brought with him his lawyer which raised suspicion that he might have been involved in some of the dealings which prompted the officials visit to Masvingo.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) spokesperson, Godfrey Mtimba called upon Zacc to leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring sanity at the council.

“As residents we hope that Zacc leaves no stone unturned on dubious projects that were commenced but were not completed, we also wish to see them making thorough investigations on stands allocation by city fathers over the years, the issue of land barons who also benefited from their unholy connections with top officials. The issue of tenders again must be looked into, we expect heads to roll after investigations, said Mtimba.

Zacc investigators are also expected to meet current crop of councilors in connection to stand allocations.

There has been widespread discontent across the country over the manner in which local authorities were engaging in gross acts of corruption with City of Harare recently making headlines over residential stands scandal among others which resulted in the firing of eight MDC Alliance councillors implicated.