Mark Mabhudhu





Felix Matasva

MUTARE- The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)'s board of directors have appointed Mark Mabhudhu as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of Robert De Pretto in September.

In a press statement dated September 25, ZCDC said that Mabhudhu's appointment was aimed at turning around and transforming the prospects of the company.

"The board of directors of ZCDC (Pvt) Ltd wishes to announce the appointment of Mark Mabhudhu as the substantive CEO of the diamond company effective from September 21, 2020.

“His appointment is in line with the need to rebuild public and market confidence as well as attain organisational stability," said ZCDC.

Sources claim that De Preto resigned citing too much political interference in the execution of his duties.

ZCDC saw the resignation of two CEO’s within a short span of time with Killian Ukama also calling it a day before the appointment of De Preto.

Mabhudhu is an experienced metallurgist who has been working on technical and managerial positions for over 28 years across the entire diamond value chain locally and internationally.

Mabhudhu is also a former Acting CEO of both Marange Resources (Pvt) Ltd and also ZCDC (Pvt) Ltd in 2015.

He also worked for local and international platinum and gold mining corporations.

ZCDC's board of directors welcomed Mabhudhu back into the organisation saying his vast experience is key to unlocking sustainable diamond value for Zimbabwe.

"Mabhudhu's vast experience characterised by strong geographical mobility is certainly of significance to ZCDC as the organisation moves towards turning around its fortunes in order to regain its position in unlocking sustainable diamond value in Zimbabwe.

“He rejoins the organisation at a time the company is navigating through difficult times in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," said ZCDC.