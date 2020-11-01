Masvingo Mayor Clr Collen Maboke







TellZim Reporter

While the government allocates funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to Members of Parliament (MPs) to enable them to push developmental projects in their areas of jurisdiction, the City of Masvingo has introduced a Ward Development Fund to the tune of $1 million to the city’s 10 wards.

Under the fund, each ward in Masvingo urban will have an allocation of $100 000 and will be required to put forward a project to be funded.

Councilors had been pushing for the Ward Development Fund and it has been finally adopted and put in the proposed city’s 2021 budget with nine wards having already forwarded their projects.

“Council proposes to put in place a Ward Development Fund of $1 million to be distributed equally among the city’s 10 wards. The ward development committees will choose one specific project that will fit the budgetary provision,” reads the budget proposal.

During the budget consultative meetings, residents presented various projects which they would like to be undertaken with the councillor Sellina Maridza led Ward 1 opting for market upgrading and mayor Collen Maboke led Ward 2 yet to present their project.

The councilor Tarusenga Vhembo led Ward 3 opted for a footbridge while the Godfrey Kurauone led Ward 4 proposed a children play centre.

The councilor Daniel Mberikunashe Ward 5 proposed service shops at Chiwororo shopping centre, deputy mayor Welington Mahwende led Ward 6 proposed a market at Fairdeal, Ward 7 proposed a market, a borehole for Ward 8, a vegetable market for Ward 9 and Eastvale vegetable market for the councilor Sengerayi Manyanga led Ward 10.