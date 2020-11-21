The new Headman Nduku





Tinaani Nyabereka

KWEKWE – Chief Cyprian Malisa under the supervision of the District Development Coordinator (DDC) recently appointed 21-year-old Munashe Dube-Nduku as Headman Nduku in Zhombe.

The installation ceremony was held at Fafi Primary School in Zhombe, Kwekwe district.

Dube-Nduku (21) was nominated headman to replace his uncle John Dube-Nduku who acted as headman for over 15 years after the demise of former headman Mike Dube-Nduku in 2004.

The Nduku clan uses the linear principle of succession in putting a legitimate heir to take over the throne, meaning Dube-Nduku’s uncle was supposed to act for two years as per the Traditional Leadership Act.

However, acrimony in the royal family saw the acting headman holding the post for that long after reportedly convincing government authorities and Chief Malisa’s council that the rightful hear was dead, and he was therefore the only more suitable candidate left.

Family sources also said the acting head also tried to distort the history of the family tree by telling Chief Malisa and the DDA that all the children of former headman passed on.

Addressing members of the community at the installation ceremony, a family member said the traditional leader’s family tree was always significant in putting a legitimate heir.

“A headman is appointed in accordance with Section 9 of the Traditional Leadership Act which also makes provision for the appointment of headmen by the Minister of Local Governance from a list of persons nominated by the chief of the relevant area,” he said.

The minutes further revealed that John Dube-Nduku was appointed as a regent for a period of two years from 2005 but his long stay was due to unclear circumstances