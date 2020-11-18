TellZim Reporter
Prominent Masvingo businessman
Ali Lambert, who died early this morning at 24 Hour Medical Centre in Zimre
Park, tested positive for coronavirus, the family spokesperson has said.
Ash Lambert, who is nephew to the
late Ali, said his uncle had been ill for about a week before he was taken to
the hospital where he passed on.
“We are shuttered by his death.
He just became sickly for about a week and he displayed some pneumonia-like
symptoms and he was taken to hospital yesterday where he then died. His
Covid-19 results came back positive,” said the younger Lambert.
As owner of Ali & Co, a
business specialising in clothing, school uniforms and special garments; Ali
was an integral part of the local business community, and would support vulnerable
members of the community including orphanages and old people’s homes.
The late Ali will be buried this afternoon
at Lawn Cemetery in Eastvale in accordance with the burial practices of his
Islamic faith.
He becomes the fifth official Covid-19 fatality in Masvingo province.
