A truckload of classroom furniture acquired using devolution funds



Livingstone Mtetwa

In the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Idai which ravaged Chipinge and Chimanimani districts of Manicaland province last year, the Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) has channelled a huge chunk of their devolution funds towards rebuilding education infrastructure.

Chipinge RDC received a total of $14, 8 million in devolution funds this year and the majority of the money is being used to rebuild and furnish school which were most affected by Cyclone Idai.

A total of thirty schools received classroom furniture over the weekend with each school receiving forty desks and chairs.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the council offices last Saturday (November 28), deputy minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Raymond Machingura commented the local authority for investing in education saying it is the government’s thrust to ensure access to education for all.

“Many schools were destroyed and damaged by Cyclone Idai and the government has been supporting local communities and authorities in the rebuilding exercise.

“We are happy to see that the Chipinge RDC has taken the initiative to channel their share of the devolution funds towards education. Devolution funds should be used on projects which help the communities and investing in education is one such project,” said Machingura.

Chipinge RDC is a responsible authority of 101 primary schools and 49 secondary schools which are spread across the 30 wards of the district.

Chipinge RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Blessing Mamvosha said that the local authority saw it fit to invest in education since it was the most affected area by the deadly Cyclone Idai.

“Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction and most schools were damaged. We are thankful to the government for availing devolution funds which we are using to rebuild and furnish the most affected schools.

"As Chipinge RDC we were allocated $14 872 000 in devolution funds this year and we are using most of the money to rebuild our schools. We have so far managed to build a 4 classroom block at Goko Primary School, refurbish a three classroom block at Charuma Primary School while the construction of a two classroom block is under way at the same school.

"At Mbire Primary School in Ward 6 we managed to finish up a block that was at window level and we have already bought materials for the construction of a classroom block at Samhutsa Secondary School," said Mamvosha.

The schools that benefited from the devolution funds initiative are inclusive of Goko High School, Clearwater Secondary School, Chivhunze Secondary School, Mapungwana Secondary School and Musirizwi Secondary School.

Chipinge RDC has used some of the devolution funds to drill boreholes in the district, purchase council equipment as well as construction of nurses’ shelter.