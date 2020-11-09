Godhati Dunira



Upenyu Chaota

The Chiredzi Productive Sugarcane Growers Association (CPSGA) has appointed Godhati Dunira as its new chairperson replacing Zaka North Member of Parliament (MP) Robson Mavhenyengwa.

The appointment of Dunira comes at a time when sugarcane farmers were experiencing a myriad of challenges chief among them being selling their cane to Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe.

Dunira has hit the ground running promising to address the problems faced by farmers and has so far managed to help some farmers deliver their cane which had been denied because of late entry.

The association which has a membership of over 100 farmers says that it will soon embark on a massive recruitment drive to bring in more farmers.

Dunira said that his executive will see to it that farmers will maximize yields and have a fair chance of selling their cane and receive payment in time.

“The association saw it fit to appoint me as their chairperson because they know I deliver results. I have a team of highly motivated people who understand the dynamics in cane production.

“It is important to understand the problems and challenges faced by farmers and I am happy that we have started on a high note by assisting some farmers whose cane had been denied because they delivered it late.

“We managed to negotiate for the cane to be accepted and the farmers will be smiling all the way to the bank,” said Dunira.

He said most farmers were having challenges accessing their payments once they deliver their cane saying this affected production.

“What we expect is that once a farmer delivers cane to the buyer, payment should be processed quickly so that they get ready for the next planting season.

“Farmers need to secure inputs for the next production cycle and this can only be possible if they get their payments in time. We also want to put our hands on deck so that we get inputs for our farmers because under our leadership, production should never stop,” said Dunira.

He promised to help farmers address accommodation problems which have been affecting production.

Tawanda Chitete was also appointed secretary general for the association.