The late Cllr Muckachana Chauke





Blessed Chauke

Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 9 Councillor Mukachana Chauke has died after sustaining serious head injuries in an accident involving a kombi on which he was travelling to Chiredzi town.

Chauke died while on his way to Harare where he was being taken for better medical treatment after the Nissan Caravan accident which occurred in Chingele.

Chiredzi RDC chairperson Edward Matsilele confirmed Chauke’s death saying the local authority was devastated by the news.

“We received the news and it we are deeply saddened by the loss. We did not expect it. We worked well with him in council and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved one rights now,” said Matsilele.

Witnesses said the accident, which also killed one woman on the spot and injured five more passengers, was caused by human error as the driver was over-speeding in the dusty stretch of road.

"The driver was over-speeding when one of the front tyres burst, forcing the vehicle to veer off the road. It overturned and rolled two times before landing on its wheels again but facing the direction from where it was travelling,” said an eyewitness.