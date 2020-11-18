|The late Cllr Muckachana Chauke
Blessed
Chauke
Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 9 Councillor Mukachana Chauke has died after sustaining serious head injuries
in an accident involving a kombi on which he was travelling to Chiredzi town.
Chauke died while on
his way to Harare where he was being taken for better medical treatment after
the Nissan Caravan accident which occurred in Chingele.
Chiredzi RDC
chairperson Edward Matsilele confirmed Chauke’s death saying the local
authority was devastated by the news.
“We received the news
and it we are deeply saddened by the loss. We did not expect it. We worked well
with him in council and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved
one rights now,” said Matsilele.
Witnesses said the
accident, which also killed one woman on the spot and injured five more
passengers, was caused by human error as the driver was over-speeding in the
dusty stretch of road.
"The driver was
over-speeding when one of the front tyres burst, forcing the vehicle to veer off
the road. It overturned and rolled two times before landing on its wheels again
but facing the direction from where it was travelling,” said an eyewitness.
