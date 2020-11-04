Tendai Chisoro

Blessed Chauke

Chevrons senior player, Tendai Chisoro (32) has expressed his pleasure for being part of the history making Chevrons squad which won over Pakistan on November 3, 2020 saying it was a dream come true.

The current Chevrons squad made history by becoming the first crop of Zimbabwe cricketers to beat Pakistan in their own backyard since 1998.

Chisoro who plies his trade for Mid-West Rhinos in the local league, featured in the starting lineup and displayed a fair performance during the third One Day International (ODI) match.

Speaking to TellZim News, Chisoro said it was a great milestone for him to be part of the squad which defeated a team which has been a force to reckon on the international cricket arena.

“Obviously for me it is a great feeling and a dream come true to be part of a team which defeated a top ranked team in their own backyard," said Chisoro.

He also said he appreciated the efforts displayed by the whole team throughout the ODI series saying they were just unlucky not to win more than one match.

"The games have been balanced so far apart from game two which we were outclassed but apart from that, we have competed so well and challenged them and I think we could have easily won the first game,” said Chisoro.

Chisoro promised more stellar performances in the upcoming games as they had done with ODI games and promising to give it all as always as they target a fine run in the T20 series.

The ODI also saw another Chevrons player, Sean Williams making history by making it into the top 10 list of the world’s ODI all-rounders.