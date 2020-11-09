



Tafadzwa Masunda

Six armed robbers yesterday, November 12, attacked the eastern side of fuel mogul Phillip Mapfumo’s Rhodene house before forcibly gaining entry to rob him of US$5300 and 500 South African rands, TellZim News has learnt.

According to Masvingo police, the incident happened at around 20:00hrs along Cary Street where Mapfumo, popularly known as Fidza, was relaxing with his family.

“We have since launched a manhunt for the robbers and we appeal to anybody with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to come forward. We urge people to bank their money to avoid attracting the interest of robbers,” said Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula.

Details are that some of the robbers got into the house through the front door which was not locked while others stood guard in the yard.

The robbers, three of whom were armed with a rifle, a pistol and a spear; seized Mapfumo’s 16-year-old daughter and forced her to lead them to her father’s bedroom.

They shot down the bedroom door and demanded money from Mapfumo, owner of DocZine fuel stations, who then handed them the cash after which they escaped through the eastern side.

The victim then phoned the police who arrived when the robber had already made good of their escape.