Tafadzwa Masunda
Six armed robbers yesterday,
November 12, attacked the eastern side of fuel mogul Phillip Mapfumo’s Rhodene house
before forcibly gaining entry to rob him of US$5300 and 500 South African
rands, TellZim News has learnt.
According to Masvingo police, the
incident happened at around 20:00hrs along Cary Street where Mapfumo,
popularly known as Fidza, was relaxing with his family.
“We have since launched a manhunt
for the robbers and we appeal to anybody with information that may lead to the
arrest of suspects to come forward. We urge people to bank their money to avoid
attracting the interest of robbers,” said Masvingo provincial police
spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula.
Details are that some of the
robbers got into the house through the front door which was not locked while
others stood guard in the yard.
The robbers, three of whom were armed
with a rifle, a pistol and a spear; seized Mapfumo’s 16-year-old daughter and
forced her to lead them to her father’s bedroom.
They shot down the bedroom door
and demanded money from Mapfumo, owner of DocZine fuel stations, who then handed them the cash after which they
escaped through the eastern side.
The victim then phoned the police
who arrived when the robber had already made good of their escape.
