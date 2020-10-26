First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa





Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI- First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who doubles as the ambassador of Health and Child Care, together with the ministry of Social Welfare are working towards the revamping of Chambuta Children’s Home into a rehabilitation centre for children who live in the streets.

The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, is working with various municipalities and town councils towards improving Chambuta Children’s Home into a state of art rehabilitation centre aimed at improving livelihoods for children living in the streets.

Chambuta Children’s home is currently housing 56 children, most of them from Harare.

During her three days visit to Chambuta Children’s Home recently, the First Lady said she was working towards rehabilitating the children’s home into a Vocational Training Centre, where talent will be identified before transferring kids to their responsible areas.

“My greater wish is to transform Chambuta Children’s Home into a rehabilitation centre for children living in the street across the country’s provinces in order for them to realise their future dreams.

“We came here to see the welfare of our children whom we brought here from different towns across the country where they were living in the streets. This is a government institution which does not select types of people to be accommodated here.

“Children living in the streets encounter different forms of abuses because they have no one to look after their welfare. These children no longer have their future expectations and they are entitled to free health services, food, clothes and education which they are going to be given here,” said the First Lady.

Various city councils and municipalities were given mandates to refurbish and decorate each house, which is going to be named after their city.