Talliah Kachuta's colostomy has now been closed





Colleen Chitsa

Three-year-old Talliah Kachuta, who was born without an anal passage and has been using a hole drilled on the side of her stomach to pass excrement, has finally undergone a colostomy closure operation; allowing her to use her anal passage for the first time.

The minor, whose family stays in Glenview, Harare, where her father is a policeman, first underwent an operation to open up her anal passage at birth but doctors also performed a colostomy so that the anal passage could be given time to heal.

A colostomy is a surgical procedure to bring out one end of the large intestine (colon) through the stomach so that faeces could be passed through there rather than through the anal passage.

However, the child continued to use the stomach hole for longer than was necessary because her parents could not afford another operation to close the colostomy and re-divert the bottom end of the colon to the anal passage.

TellZim published the family’s story on October 23 and a few days later, well-wishers began to contribute money towards the required surgical procedure which was finally performed by Dr Chitsaka at Harare Hospital on October 29.

“After the story began circulating, we received around $5 600 in donations through EcoCash, $5000 from the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Glenview and it was enough for the surgical operation. When we came back from the hospital, the church again gave us US$100. Another US$100 was put together through contributions by different police stations in Harare and we are still receiving donations from other people,” said the girls’ mother Patricia Timire.

Timire said help from SDA was facilitated largely by church elder Alois Nyamazana who had been greatly moved by the family’s plight.

“I thank everybody who made this happen including TellZim, Elder Nyamazana and his church as well as everybody who contributed in cash, kind and prayers. Words are not enough to express our gratitude and relief. Talliah is now using the normal excretion organ and is now playing with other children without being stigmatized,” said Timire.

To read the first story on the issue use the below link:

http://www.tellzim.com/2020/10/child-born-without-anus-pleads-for-us7.html