Sheunesu Chiwara

Moses Ziyambi

Sheunesu Chiwara, the young man who was shot in the groin by the police on September 18, is now using a catheter to pass urine as his urethra was severely damaged by the shot, TellZim News has learnt.

The 21-year-old Chiwara was shot while at his home by a ‘violent’ police officer who was part of a team investigating an assault case which had allegedly happened the previous night at a local business centre in Bhasera, Gutu East.

His mother Stella Mahachi told TellZim News that a relative had now taken her son to Harare for better medical attention following initial surgery by Masvingo-based general surgeon Dr Noel Zulu.

“He is now in Harare where we hope for better medical care. It has been a difficult month for us but we are hopeful. The doctors in Masvingo said he will have to use the catheter for some and hopefully not forever,” said Mahachi.

Sheunesu was shot point blank in the groin and his genital were injured after police officer made follow-ups to an alleged case of assault which had happened the previous day at Chomungai business centre.

After Sheunesu was shot, police handcuffed him and Misheck and tried to march them to Bhasera Police Station but later looked for a vehicle to take the injured Sheunesu to Chimombe Hospital after he began losing a lot of blood.

Sheunesu received initial treatment at Chimombe before being transferred to Gutu Mission Hospital where he spent over 48 hours without being attended to by a doctor because there was non available.

Sheunesu and his brother Misheck maintain their innocence, arguing that that they did not commit any assault on the day in question. They also claim the police officers were unnecessarily aggressive when they visited the homestead to question and arrest them.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo have refused to talk about the matter but an insider said Constable Mudziro, who pulled the trigger, will not be charged as he invoked duty privilege; claiming in an internal report that his team was under attack from the victim.