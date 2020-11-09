Godfrey Kurauone





….fears colon cancer poisoning

…as warrant of arrest hangs overhead





Moses Ziyambi

MDC Alliance national youth organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone has left the country for an unknown destination where he is receiving medical treatment following his lengthy incarceration at Masvingo Remand Prison.

Kurauone spent 42 days in remand prison on allegations of participating in the abortive July 31 demonstrations by blocking a road in Mashava, with many attempts to secure bail failing.

TellZim News managed to get in touch with Kurauone, who is also the councillor for Masvingo Urban Ward 4, but he refused to provide his exact location ‘for safety reasons’.

“I am out of the country to seek specialist medical attention following my protracted detention in the remand prison. I was advised that the kind of attention I need could be easier obtained outside the country. As you know, I had abdominal pain problems even before I went to prison and I am taking all the precautions in case somebody took advantage of that situation and pulled a Patson on me,” said Kurauone.

He was referring to fellow MDC Alliance activist Patson Dzamara who died of colon cancer in August, with many in the party, including party president Nelson Chamisa alleging that he was poisoned the same way that former party leader Morgan Tsvangirai was allegedly poisoned by state actors.

Chamisa also suggested that the party’s Glenview North Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Dinar, who died on November 05, was the latest victim of poisoning by state actors.

Kurauone said he will be back in the country to face his legal troubles including a warrant of arrest issued against him when he failed to appear in court on October 26 to answer to charges of undermining the authority of the President.

“I could not attend the court session due to health problems but I will be ready to come back and face it all. I am by no mean a fugitive from justice because I will be coming back home soon. I have already undergone a lot of medical tests and I am currently waiting for results,” Kurauone said.

Kurauone, who maintains that he is innocent, claiming he is being targeted for his vocal opposition political activism, said he underwent blood tests, lever examination, heart and kidney tests as well as a full-body scan.

He said he will continue to fight for the rights of citizens with the limitations provided for by the law.

Kurauone was arrested on July 31 and was released from remand prison on September 10 after being acquitted on charges of blocking the free movement of traffic along the road to Zvamahande in Mashava.

Before his acquittal, the State had dropped a charge of criminal nuisance which Kurauone also faced.

July 31 was the day that Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) Jacob Ngarivhume called for nationwide shutdown protests against the deteriorating economic, political and human rights situation in the country.

The protests did not succeed as government implemented a severe lockdown of all cities and towns, with Ngarivhume himself being arrested in the days before July 31.