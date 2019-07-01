Colleen Chitsa
RENCO MINE - A 50-year-old unemployed father of nine recently appeared
before Masvingo Magistrate Candice Kasere for allegedly stealing four donkeys
in the same month from different people.
Simon Chisemwa from Chezhira
Village under Chief Nyajena was arrested for stealing and selling donkeys that
belong to different villagers.
The court heard that sometime in
November 2019, Chisemwa stole four donkeys which were left to browse at Bangala
grazing lands and sold them to Brigita Vakari and Lazarus Mavhuro from Gwachara
village in Chiredzi.
On October 10 this year, the
police recovered the donkeys at the homesteads of the people who had bought
them from Chisemwa.
Asked why he stole the donkeys,
Chisemwa said since he was unemployed he wanted to raise money to feed his
family.
The value of the donkeys stolen
was $750 and $600 was recovered.
Innocent Mbambo represented the
state.
