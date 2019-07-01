Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Man steals donkeys to feed family

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, November 26, 2020 / comment : 0

 



Colleen Chitsa

RENCO MINE - A 50-year-old unemployed father of nine recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Candice Kasere for allegedly stealing four donkeys in the same month from different people.

Simon Chisemwa from Chezhira Village under Chief Nyajena was arrested for stealing and selling donkeys that belong to different villagers.

The court heard that sometime in November 2019, Chisemwa stole four donkeys which were left to browse at Bangala grazing lands and sold them to Brigita Vakari and Lazarus Mavhuro from Gwachara village in Chiredzi.

On October 10 this year, the police recovered the donkeys at the homesteads of the people who had bought them from Chisemwa.

Asked why he stole the donkeys, Chisemwa said since he was unemployed he wanted to raise money to feed his family.

The value of the donkeys stolen was $750 and $600 was recovered.

Innocent Mbambo represented the state.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)