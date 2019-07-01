Masvingo RDC offices at Nemanwa





Virginia Njovo

Masvingo Rural District Council has completed developing a residential piece of land for 223 medium density houses at Nemanwa growth point, with modalities being finalised to put a price tag on them, TellZIm can report.

The new stands were recently commissioned by Vice President Kembo Mohadi on October 15, 2020, after they were fully-serviced by the council.

“The stands are fully-serviced and will soon be ready for distribution. We are just waiting for some procedures to be done so that we can start the distribution process to our clients,” said Masvingo RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Mubviro.

He said there were over 4000 people who were on the council housing waiting list, meaning the available stands will not be enough for accommodate everybody.

“As of now we have over 4 000 people on our waiting list for stands but we have not yet finalised the actual price by which the stands will go. We are, however, confident that the decision will be made soon,” said Mubviro.

He said using devolution funds, the local authority was constructing Chirichoga Primary School which will accommodate hundreds of children from surrounding villages.