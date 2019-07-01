|Masvingo RDC offices at Nemanwa
Virginia Njovo
Masvingo Rural District Council has completed developing a residential piece of land for 223 medium density houses at Nemanwa growth point, with modalities being finalised to put a price tag on them, TellZIm can report.
The new stands were recently commissioned by Vice President
Kembo Mohadi on October 15, 2020, after they were fully-serviced by the
council.
“The stands are fully-serviced and will soon be ready for
distribution. We are just waiting for some procedures to be done so that we can
start the distribution process to our clients,” said Masvingo RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Mubviro.
He said there were over 4000 people who were on the council housing
waiting list, meaning the available stands will not be enough for accommodate
everybody.
“As of now we have
over 4 000 people on our waiting list for stands but we have not yet finalised
the actual price by which the stands will go. We are, however, confident that the decision will be made soon,”
said Mubviro.
He said using devolution funds, the local authority was
constructing Chirichoga Primary School which will accommodate hundreds of children from surrounding villages.
No comments