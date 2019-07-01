Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » Masvingo RDC to begin selling new medium density stands

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, November 26, 2020 / comment : 0

 

Masvingo RDC offices at Nemanwa


Virginia Njovo

Masvingo Rural District Council has completed developing a residential piece of land for 223 medium density houses at Nemanwa growth point, with modalities being finalised to put a price tag on them, TellZIm can report.

The new stands were recently commissioned by Vice President Kembo Mohadi on October 15, 2020, after they were fully-serviced by the council.

“The stands are fully-serviced and will soon be ready for distribution. We are just waiting for some procedures to be done so that we can start the distribution process to our clients,” said Masvingo RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Mubviro.

He said there were over 4000 people who were on the council housing waiting list, meaning the available stands will not be enough for accommodate everybody.

“As of now we have over 4 000 people on our waiting list for stands but we have not yet finalised the actual price by which the stands will go. We are, however, confident that the decision will be made soon,” said Mubviro.

He said using devolution funds, the local authority was constructing Chirichoga Primary School which will accommodate hundreds of children from surrounding villages.

    

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)