MASVINGO– The star keeps shinning brighter for Catherine Mashavira, known by her performance name Melanin Black, after she was crowned Miss Masvingo 2020 at the Miss Masvingo beauty pageant held at Charles Austin Theatre on October 31.

Mashavira, who hails from Gutu, outclassed other nine contestants and the Charles Austin Theatre proved to be the theatre of dreams for the rising model.

Hazael Mushore and Tinomudaishe were crowned first and second princesses respectively while Kudzainashe Tanda from Masvingo was crowned Miss Personality, Ashley Jera crowned Miss People’s choice.

In aninterview with TellZim News, Mashavira admitted that the competition was tough and she did not expect to win especially when her shoe came off on the evening and had to finish the show bare footed.

"I am very excited to be crowned Miss Masvingo because I was not expecting it. As you can see, the competition was tough but I made it. I want to be a great international model and also get to go to modelling schools to be in this career full time with qualifications.

“Being Miss Masvingo comes with a lot of social responsibilities which I will partake in during my reign. I want to focus on areas to do with the girl child and fight against child marriages,” said Mashavira.

Donovan Takaendisa, who is the organiser of the pageant, said the event was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but said he was happy they managed to see it through.

“The pageant was supposed to be done in March but due to the Covid-19 pandemic we were forced to delay. I am happy the show was a success and we realised that there is a lot of talent out there. We have tried to be very professional in our adjudication so that the pageant remains credible,” said Takaendisa.