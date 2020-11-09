Godfrey Mukungunugwa



Upenyu Chaota

The Zanu PF Masvingo provincial youth league has co-opted Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson Godfrey Mukungugwa as the provincial chairperson after his predecessor, Brian Munyoro, stepped down opting to contest for the Gutu District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson position.

The Zanu PF DCC template stipulates that any member who holds a provincial or any higher post should resign first before contesting for a DCC post.

Munyoro has since sailed through uncontested for the Gutu DCC chairperson position.

Mukungunugwa’s co-option awaits ratification by the Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC).

Mukungunugwa said that he will carry on from where Munyoro left and promised to work together with all the youth in Masvingo to push President Mnangagwa’s vision.

“It is an honour to be entrusted with the leadership of the youth league in Masvingo. As you know, Masvingo is a one party state and we would like to keep it that way working together with the provincial leadership.

“I will use my experience to make sure that the youth take a lead in growing Zanu PF in the province. We need to come up with a plan to make sure that the youthful population in our province come to join and work with Zanu PF because it is the only home where they will find sound leadership.

“The youth are the drivers of President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030 and we would like to demystify what that vision is because most people just talk about it and not understand what it means,” said Mukungunugwa.

He said for the nation to achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030 it takes a collective effort from the youth.

“The youth have to stand up and steer this ship towards vision 2030. Our President has shared his vision with us and it is time to go to work. Vision 2030 has nothing to do with politics but has everything to do with Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans,” said Mukungunugwa.

He said he will make sure that the youth in Masvingo are empowered so that they can be a part of the development projects and feel ownership.

“We have a lot of opportunities in mining and agriculture for our youth in the province and we will make sure that we leave no one behind.

“The youth have to be a part of the development projects in our province. We want many youth councilors, ministers and legislators from Masvingo,” said Mukungunugwa.

Other co-options into the youth league include Masvingo Urban Ward 10 councillor Sengerai Manyanga who assumes the secretary for commissariat portfolio and John Paradza as the secretary for finance.