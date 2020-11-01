City of Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi





TellZim Reporter

Residents from Mutare have commented the city council for improvements made in the provision of services under the obtaining economic situation saying water provision and refuse collection have seen remarkable improvements.

Engaging in the TellZim News Mutare WhatsApp platform, residents applauded the local authority for making concerted efforts to ensure the provision of water to most residential areas, though erratic to some, was guaranteed.

“Whilst there is still a lot more that needs to be done, the state of service delivery in Mutare has improved

“Especially routine collection of refuse in suburbs and the Central Business District (CBD),” wrote one resident.

Another resident said that refuse collection from his area is being done every Tuesday and tap water is provided on daily basis commenting the local authority for giving an ear and feedback to residents.

“Very true, Mutare is way better than other cities in the country. I stay in Sakubva and refuse collection is on point. Water is always available and when there is a fault which will see water cutoffs they always communicate.

“Evert Tuesday our bins are collected and also vanhu veku Council are now attending meetings and answering questions from residents,” another resident concurred.

Residents agreed that there are some improvements which needs to be done but the council was heading in the right direction.

“There has been a marked improvement, you no longer see heaps of rubbish in the streets. As I said there is a lot that needs to be done for instance street lighting is poor in Sakubva.

“Sanitation for ablutions in council leased properties is still something that needs to be addressed, but kana pane chagonekwa we comment anticipating continued service delivery improvements,” said one resident.

The discussions were initiated after City of Mutare spokesperson Spren Mutiwi updated members on the Multi City Challenge Africa competitions which the local authority is participating in.

Residents also called on the local authority to attend to the road infrastructure which they say is now in a terrible state.

Most local authorities across the country have been struggling to maintain their roads as the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has not been forthcoming with local authority money allocations.