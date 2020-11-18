Felix Matasva

MUTARE- A taxi driver here was recently left counting losses after customers who had hired his services turned on him robbing him of his car, cellphone and money.

Marshal Kujuva was hired from Dangamvura bus terminus by two men who wanted to be taken to consult a prophet in Zimunya.

The two unidentified men later on robbed Kujuva of his Honda Fit car, Itel smartphone and US$92.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which occurred last week saying investigations were still ongoing.

It is said that the two men approached Kujuva wanting to be taken to Zimunya from Dangamvura bus terminus.

One of the accused persons occupied the front seat while the other sat at the back.

They used the Mutare -Masvingo highway and turned at Zimunya turnoff where they used the dust road.

After a few meters from the highway, the taxi driver was ordered to stop near a bushy area where the suspects said they would complete the journey to the prophet’s shrine on foot.

The suspects convinced Kujuva to go with them so that he could also be helped with issues which might be bothering him and the unsuspecting Kujuva agreed.

Kujuva and the two suspects used a small path into the bush towards the purported prophet’s place and when they were about 50 meters from the vehicle, one of the accused grabbed the complainant's car keys while the other threatened him with a machete.

The suspects assaulted Kujuva before tying him up with an electric cable whilst a cloth was stuffed into his mouth before disappearing with his car.

Kujuva later untied himself and reported the matter at Zimunya police station where officers attended the scene but nothing was recovered.

Inspector Kakohwa urged motorists not to drive to secluded places and roads with unknown people.