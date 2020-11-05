



TellZim Reporter

Some six trailblazing digital platforms have come together to form the Content Creators Network ZW which will be launched virtually today, November 05.

The platform seeks to defend content creators, promote free expression and grow the digital media industry by strengthening the industry.

The network brings together Magamba Network, Bustop TV, Centre for Innovation & Technology (CITE), Kubatana, ZimFact, TellZim and News Hawks to share content that promotes independent media, social justice and free expression.

Content Creators Network ZW convener Samm Farai Monro, who is popularly known as Comrade Fatso, said the time had come for digital content creators to come together and support each other in defence of civil liberties and democracy.

“We live in a time when the government is going after journalists and satirists who speak truth to power online. Now more than ever we need our content creators, community media groups and alternative media outlets to be united, to support each other and defend free expression.

“Our network is diverse and includes investigative journalists, political satirists, community media voices, fact checkers and digital media organisations. Our diversity is our strength,” said Monro.

The Content Creators Network ZW will work as a loose network of media organisations that use media for positive social change.

It includes affiliated content creators, alternative media organizations and grassroots community media initiatives.

CITES founder and prominent social justice activist Zenzele Ndebele is the network’s inaugural spokesperson.