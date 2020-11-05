TellZim
Some six trailblazing
digital platforms have come together to form the Content Creators Network ZW which
will be launched virtually today, November 05.
The platform seeks to
defend content creators, promote free expression and grow the digital media
industry by strengthening the industry.
The network brings together Magamba
Network, Bustop TV, Centre for Innovation & Technology (CITE), Kubatana,
ZimFact, TellZim and News Hawks to share content that promotes independent
media, social justice and free expression.
Content Creators Network ZW convener
Samm Farai Monro, who is popularly known as Comrade Fatso, said the time had
come for digital content creators to come together and support each other in
defence of civil liberties and democracy.
“We live
in a time when the government is going after journalists and satirists who
speak truth to power online. Now more than ever we need our content creators,
community media groups and alternative media outlets to be united, to support
each other and defend free expression.
“Our network is diverse and
includes investigative journalists, political satirists, community media
voices, fact checkers and digital media organisations. Our diversity is our
strength,” said Monro.
The Content Creators Network ZW
will work as a loose network of media organisations that use media for positive
social change.
It includes affiliated content
creators, alternative media organizations and grassroots community media
initiatives.
CITES founder and
prominent social justice activist Zenzele Ndebele is the network’s inaugural spokesperson.
