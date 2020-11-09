Felix Matasva
MUTARE - The Central Police station here has been hard hit by bond
paper shortages since late year, with the general public being asked by
officers to provide their own so that their cases may be processed, TellZim
News can report.
This reporter recently observed a
complainant being asked by an officer to buy his own bond paper so that the
docket could be processed.
The officer was then seen using a
blank side of an already used A4 bond paper to print something else.
Police officers who spoke to
TellZim News confirmed the shortage of bond paper at the provincial police
headquarters.
They painted a glaring picture
that the force is underfunded as most officers were asking complainants to buy
stationery for their cases to be processed.
“These things should not be said but that’s
what is happening on the ground. Sometimes we use our own money to process the
paper work because the station does not have any stationery at all. Only the
bosses’ offices have some paper and equipment,” said one police officer.
One complainant who spoke to
TellZim News said he had to spend his own money after the investigating officer
handling the case of his stolen cellphone requested him to do so.
"The investigating officer
said that the process will take too long since a court order would be needed to
allow NetOne, Econet and Telecel to start tracking my phone. The officer told
me that there was a lot of bond paper needed to start the process and the
station did not have even one for my case and I had to provide the papers,”
said one complainant.
Manicaland provincial police
assistant spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda refuted shortages of
stationery at the station.
"We have no shortages of
bond paper at the central police station. Bond paper is needed at an advanced
stage of investigation processes of police cases. When a complainant reports a
case, an RRB is used and the later processes will be the baby of ZRP.
"There are departments
specifically meant to provide essentials needed for operation of police
business. If ever there are any shortages, we find ways to deal with it,"
said Chananda.
He urged members of the public to
report to police authorities whenever requested to provide any form of stationery
saying such behavior was uncalled for.
"The public must use proper
platforms to lodge complaints rather than approach the media. We do not condone
instances whereby the public is requested to provide stationery by police
officers.
"Some officers are corrupt
and may want to solicit stationery for their own children at home. The public
must report such nefarious activities to public relations department, officers
in charge and commanding officers," said Chananda.
No comments