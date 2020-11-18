Enasio Perezo

Clayton Shereni

Pamushana High School has continued to gain national recognition in the sports fraternity, after one of their budding footballers made it into the final 18 man young warriors’ squad which will do duty in South Africa starting (today) November 19, 2020.

Initially, four youngsters from Pamushana had been listed in the provisional squad but three of them failed to make the final grade.

Dylan Ndoro, Anotida Chikwati, Enasio Perezo and Tatenda Nyengera are the four footballers who had been called up but only Perezo was named in the squad that travelled to South Africa.

In a telephone interview with TellZim News, Pamushana head coach Benard Matenga said the selection of their players was testament of the hard work done by the school in developing sport in the province and country at large.

“Usually I tell them that hard work beats talent when talent is not working hard. In addition, discipline is key. I’m happy Perezo made it into the final squad. It's all hard work and keeping focused,” said Matenga.

The hard running Perezo has been brilliant for his school in the U16 age group making a mark at prestigious stages like the Copa Coca Cola tourney where he made a mark earning him two consecutive calls to the Zimbabwe Copa team in 2018 and 2019.

Matenga added that his greatest wish was to see his boys play at the highest level and make the grade of elite leagues in the world.

“I just wish that they remain focused so that they will be part of the senior national teams and also play in Europe's elite leagues,” said Matenga.

Pamushana has for many years produced quality players who have played across the Limpopo including Gabriel Nyoni and Simbarashe Sithole.

The team will take part in the Cosafa eight team tourney which will span for 10 days as the team tries to bring back the long lost glory of 2007 when they were crowned champions.

The 18 man squad features talented youngsters including no nonsense defender, Dylan Gumbe and the young midfield maestro Alvin Dube who captained Copa Coca Cola Champions Prince Edward in Kadoma last year.

Led by experienced coach Tafadzwa Mashiri, Zimbabwe faces a stern test in Group A where they face Angola in their opening encounter, South Africa two days later and finishing off the group games on November 24 against Eswatini.