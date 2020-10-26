The 'prophets' were severely assaulted by angry residents









Progress Chaya

Birchenough Bridge residents last week stormed detained two Johanne Masowe self-styled prophets and severely assaulted them on allegations that they were notorious stock thieves running away from the police.

Madzibaba Tarisai and his junior were severely assaulted by the angry residents after some security guards reportedly found then selling stolen goats to butcheries and individuals.

Some residents claimed that they had lost their domestic animals and property to the two so-called prophets

The duo had allegedly fled from Gutu district after allegedly being involved with several case of stock theft before they settled in Birchenough where they opened a church.

Some of the people who assaulted them claimed that the duo had recently raped a grade 7 pupil.