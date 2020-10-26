Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » ‘Prophets’ face mob justice over stock theft

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, November 03, 2020 / comment : 0

 

The 'prophets' were severely assaulted by angry residents



Progress Chaya

Birchenough Bridge residents last week stormed detained two Johanne Masowe self-styled prophets and severely assaulted them on allegations that they were notorious stock thieves running away from the police.

Madzibaba Tarisai and his junior were severely assaulted by the angry residents after some security guards reportedly found then selling stolen goats to butcheries and individuals.

Some residents claimed that they had lost their domestic animals and property to the two so-called prophets

The duo had allegedly fled from Gutu district after allegedly being involved with several case of stock theft before they settled in Birchenough where they opened a church.

Some of the people who assaulted them claimed that the duo had recently raped a grade 7 pupil.

 


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)