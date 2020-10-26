|The 'prophets' were severely assaulted by angry residents
Progress Chaya
Birchenough
Bridge residents last week stormed detained two Johanne Masowe self-styled
prophets and severely assaulted them on allegations that they were notorious
stock thieves running away from the police.
Madzibaba
Tarisai and his junior were severely assaulted by the angry residents after some
security guards reportedly found then selling stolen goats to butcheries and
individuals.
Some
residents claimed that they had lost their domestic animals and property to the
two so-called prophets
The
duo had allegedly fled from Gutu district after allegedly being involved with
several case of stock theft before they settled in Birchenough where they opened
a church.
Some
of the people who assaulted them claimed that the duo had recently raped a
grade 7 pupil.
