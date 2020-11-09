Farai Munerei







ZAKA – The replacement of headman Mushaya has sparked serious infighting within the Munereyi family as father and son are fighting for legitimacy.

There are three families entitled to the Mushaya headmanship namely Munerei, Tavengwa and Chavurura and the outgoing headman Jona Mugarajira from the Tavengwa family has been acting for over two years as stipulated by the local government after the death of his father.

On rotational basis, the headmanship is now going to the Munereyi family where father and son are said to be at each other’s throat over who should take over.

On a meeting held in June this year, the family had selected Farai Munerei as the candidate after a poll which saw him garnering 34 votes out of 38 votes.

However, another family member Wilson Nhongo who is an uncle to Farai is said to have connived with the Machoga/Tavengwa house to denounce Munereyi’s selection arguing that he was the eldest possible member to lead in the family.

Nhongo is alleged to have gone to the acting chief Bota, Kamurai Zezai, and bribed him with a herd of cattle so that he will rule in his favour.

Chief Bota confirmed that there was an issue regarding the selection of headman Mushaya but denied involvement and receiving anything saying those claiming that he was bribed were only trying to soil his name.

“There are squabbles in the selection of headman Mushaya. I have since told the family involved that they should deliberate peacefully and select a candidate whom they will present to me as their chief then I will present the candidate to the District Development Coordinator (DDC) formerly known as District Administrator (DA).

“Those saying I was bribed are lying. I am yet to hear from,” said Zezai

Other sources told TellZim News that Chief Bota was given an undisclosed number of cattle and the cattle had been sending to him through Mudzara area to deceive the locals.

“On the first meeting held in June, the Mushaya King Maker (Zigadzi) approved Munerei’s candidature after the poll but rumour says they went and bribed Chief Bota with cattle and now they are starting over again,” said the source.

Another meeting has since been held at Mushaya School without the Munereyi family which sought to reverse the June meeting.

When contacted for comment Nhongo said he was the father and the throne was rightfully his saying his elder brother’s sons cannot rule while he is still there or without his blessing.

“I am the father and no son can take the throne while I am still there. I even have my elder brother who was supposed to take it but he has some previous issues so the button then comes to me. If I want to give it to my sons then it’s up to me to decide,” said Nhongo.

In many areas chiefs are no longer selected in terms of age but mainly on political alignments as well as the level of education as chiefs are now involved in many development projects within their jurisdictions.



