



Councilor Mukodza holding the award and Mutare Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa in Harare recently during the CCAZ awards



Felix Matasva

MUTARE- While most cities in the country are groaning under the yoke of hyperinflation with service delivery suffering a huge blow, the City of Mutare has been recognized as one of the best local authorities faring well under the struggling economy by winning the Service Delivery Excellence Award at the 9th Edition of the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) awards ceremony held in Harare last week.

Barely two weeks after the local authority scooped the national Gender Champion Award, the City of Mutare’s star continued to shine even brighter with the Service Delivery Excellence Award added to their name.

The City of Gweru and Victoria falls were the first and second runners up in the same category.

City of Mutare spokesperson Spren Mutiwi said that the recognition goes to show that the local authority was trying, despite the harsh economy, to deliver to its mandate.

"Remarkable improvements in service delivery and good customer care services made possible through proper stakeholder engagement by City of Mutare have been recognised.

“The awards stand as recognition of sterling service delivery improvements, new work ethics and culture at the civic centre. We are on a massive rebranding drive so that we make Mutare great again by retaining its lost glory.

"We are transforming all our services and infrastructure provisions hence the recognition from even beyond our borders," said Mutiwi.

He said the city is trying to provide services despite the harsh economic conditions largely caused by the Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

"The City of Mutare has done its best in provision of basic services notwithstanding difficult economic environment we are operating in. Regardless of debilitating effects on our operations induced by macro-economic conditions coupled with Covid-19 pandemic, the local authority managed to provide portable clean water.

"At the moment we are ensuring that Dangamvura pipeline is resolved and works are currently in progress. The project will absolutely change lives of Dangamvura residents.

"Women and children will no longer spend so much time in water queues as it affects other schedules they may have," said Mutiwi.