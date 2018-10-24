







Assignment Title: Support towards Development of Youth and Gender Policies Consultant’s Name: Location of Assignment: Masvingo Duration of Assignment: 12 days Dates: 23-27 November 2020 Reports to: Director

Background

Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces under the following key objectives:

To capacitate 140 citizen journalists on new media reporting and civic engagement in the era of fake news for the promotion of citizen oversight and participation in development processes by May 2021.

To promote access to credible information for informed decision making by citizens on elections and accountability in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

To create platforms for youths’ voices for dialogue and engagement between politicians and marginalized communities in Chiredzi, Masvingo, Manicaland’s Buhera and Mutare by May 2021.

Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be vibrant youth and gender policies that guide the organization. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe seeks an expert to help the organization develop comprehensive Youth and Gender policies.

Purpose

The purpose of the assignment is to support Tell Zimbabwe Trust to develop comprehensive Youth and Gender policies.

Objectives

· To work with Tell Zimbabwe Trust Board and staff to develop a comprehensive Youth policy

· To work with Tell Zimbabwe Trust Board and staff to develop a comprehensive Gender policy

· To guide Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on how to best utilize the Youth and Gender policies

Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant

· Conducting organizational analysis to understand current documents that are relevant to the development of Youth and Gender policies.

· Working with Tell Zimbabwe Trust Board and staff to understand organizational needs and to draft Youth and Gender policies.

· Developing draft documents of Youth and Gender Policies.

· Finalizing Youth and Gender policies.

Deliverables

· Gender Policy

· Youth Policy

· Workshop Report

Scheduling

The assignment should be conducted within November 2020.

Activity/Task Time (days or hours) Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff. 1 day Organizational research on Youth and Gender policies 1 day Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust Board and staff to develop Youth and Gender policies 5 days Drafting Youth and Gender Policies 3 day Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing 2 days

Total LOE: 12 days

Payment

Payments will be done at the end of the assignment upon submission of an approved Youth and Gender Policies.

Reporting

The Consultant will provide finalized Youth and Gender policies outlining key approaches and procedures to be followed in conducting these policies within Tell Zimbabwe Trust.

Interested consultants should send their expression of interest together with a financial proposal to goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com or editor@tell.co.zw copying kuzipap@gmail.com by 15 November 2020.