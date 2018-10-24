Select Menu

» » » Terms of Reference for Ethics and Code of Conduct Manual

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 / comment : 0



Assignment Title: Consultancy to Develop Ethics and Code of Conduct Manuals

Consultant’s Name:

Location of Assignment: Masvingo

Duration of Assignment: 10 days

Dates:  30 Nov – 03 Dec 2020

Reports to: Director

1.      Background:

Tell Zimbabwe Trust is implementing social accountability programs in Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces under the following key objectives:

 

Tell Zimbabwe fully appreciates that for these objectives to be actualized there ought to be an adhered to Ethics and a Code of Conduct that guide the organization. It is against this background that Tell Zimbabwe Trust seeks to hire a consult to help the organization to develop Ethics and Code of Conduct manuals.

 

2.     Purpose:

The purpose of this assignment is the development of a comprehensive  Ethics manual and a Code of Conduct with a view to enhancing adherence and professional conduct by Tell Zimbabwe Trust Board and staff.

 

3.     Objectives:

The objectives of this assignment are to:                                                                                       

·          Provide training to Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on Ethics and Code of Conduct

·         To guide Tell Zimbabwe Board and staff on how to best adhere to the Ethics and organizational Code of Conduct

4.     Roles and Responsibilities of Consultant:

In undertaking the above assignment, the Consultant will be required to do the following:

4.1 Meet with management or appropriate staff for documents review

4.2. Develop training materials

4.3. Conduct training of the Tell Zimbabwe Board and Staff

 

5.     Deliverables:

a) Training on Ethics and organizational Code of Conduct

 

b) Ethics and Code of Conduct Manual

 

c) Workshop Report

 

6. Scheduling: The assignment should be conducted within November 2020.

Activity/Task

Time (days or hours)

Inception meeting with Tell Zimbabwe staff.

1 day

Organisational research on policies and procedures.

1 days

Engagement with Tell Zimbabwe Trust board and staff for Ethics and Code of Conduct training.

5 days

Drafting report

2 day

Incorporating Tell Zimbabwe comments and finalizing

1

Total LOE: 10 days

7 Payment: Payment is only made after successful completion of the task and submission of an approved Manual.

8 Role of Tell Zimbabwe: Provide the consultant with all the necessary documents and support.

9 Reporting: The consultant will perform all the tasks under the general supervision of the Tell Zimbabwe       director
 

Qualifications and Experience

 

10.1 All qualified individuals with relevant experience in developing Ethics and Code of Code Manuals are encouraged to apply.

10.2 Five years experience in developing Ethics and Code of Code Manual.

10.3 Very strong interpersonal and communication skills

11. Application Process

Please submit an expression of interest and CV to the director on the following e-mails: editor@tell.co.zw  Cc goldenmaunganidze37@gmail.com and kuzipap@gmail.com by 11/11/20.

 

