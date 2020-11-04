







Bishop Majaya and wife

Progress Chaya

Gospel artist United Pentecostal Ministries (UPM) Bishop Majaya and wife are set to release an eight-track album titled “Kutapira Kweshoko” this coming weekend.

The launch will take place at 1900 Saturday on WhatsApp and livestreaming at 1900hrs on their Facebook page Pastor N&R Majaya on Sunday.

The gospel couple, Bishop Nicholas and Rosemary Majaya known as Pastor N and R Majaya has released a forerunner single titled covid-19 early this year.

Speaking to TellZim, Mr and Mrs Majaya said they dropped the single as a teaser before going to release their fourth album.

The album has tracks such as Mufaro washe, Muri zvose, Mentor, Farira Kunamata and the title track which Rosemary wrote.

The couple previously had three albums named “Hope for Zimbabwe” released in 2002 with eight tracks, “Handingasare” released in 2007 with 12 tracks and “Magiredha” released in 2017 with 6 tracks.

They started to sing the gospel genre in 2002 and takes it as a part time basis.

“I am the leader of UPM from 1996 after the core founder my late father died in 1996 since it started in 1970 and I and my wife we are trying to keep the music and job balanced,” said the Masvingo-based Bishop.

They said they have worked with Admire Nago on the album which they could not give more details about him.

Mother Majaya also said she once shared stage with Zimbabwe Female Gospel in 2018 at Harare gardens.

They bemoaned the economic situation prevailing in the country and COVID-19 saying this had created an uneven playground, hence impending the growth of their music.

‘Everything needs money starting on recoding and marketing the music. Right now, we are not able to hold a show because of the virus and we are launching it online,” said Majaya.